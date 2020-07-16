https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dhs-head-chad-wolfe-visits-portland-rips-officials-day-rioters-attempted-another-autonomous-zone-takeover/

On the 98321048973242th consecutive night of protests in Portland, the demonstrators attempted once again to set up an “autonomous zone” similar to the debacle that transpired in Seattle. The Portland communists must be losing their touch, because they’ve unable to match their counterparts to the north, as the police repeatedly dismantle the zones and send the protesters running. This time, they attempted a hostile takeover of the same parks that were taken over during Occupy Portland.

The Oregonian reports:

Authorities on Thursday closed a pair of downtown parks that are hubs for Portland protesters. About 5 a.m., Portland police announced the closure of Chapman and Lownsdale squares, which sit across Southwest Third Avenue from the Multnomah County Justice Center and federal courthouse. Officers combed through the parks about 10 minutes later, moving people to the north. Portland police said nine people were arrested and booked into jail. They’re accused of a combination of trespassing, interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct charges, according to police. TRENDING: California to Release 18,000 Prisoners by End of August to ‘Slow the Spread of COVID-19’ Protesters have gathered nightly in the area since late May, demonstrating in the wake of the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd, and an encampment cropped up this week across the street from the federal courthouse. Authorities descended on the encampment Wednesday morning, clearing street blockades and reportedly telling people camped out in Lownsdale Square to leave. Portland police said the parks are closed to the curb lines that surround them. Workers were putting a fence around Lownsdale Square on Thursday morning.

The official police press release reads:

The City of Portland has temporarily closed Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at about 5:00 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau assisted as the City of Portland temporarily closed Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park. Portland Police made public address announcements that the parks were closed. People were provided ten minutes to leave the park. At about 5:10 a.m. Portland Police walked through the parks to be sure everyone received the message the parks were closed and move people out of the parks to the north. The parks will remain closed until needed repairs are made and the parks are ready to reopen for all to enjoy. The Police Bureau will assist other City bureaus to facilitate park closure and repair to lawns, bathrooms, benches and public art. The parks are closed to the curb lines surrounding them. Pedestrians should use sidewalks across from these parks. The streets around the parks remain open to traffic. 9 individuals were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center related to the closure this morning of the parks by the Portland Bureau of Parks and Recreation: *Megan Smith, 36 years old, Interfering with a Police Officer, Trespass II

*Kristina Narando-Rivera, 34 years old, Disorderly Conduct II

*Parker Giles, 25 years old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Police Officer

*Carly Ballard, 34 years old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Police Officer

*Andrew Duran, 18 years old, Interfering with a Police Officer, Trespass II

*Brandon Thomas, 36 years old, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

*Lauren Davis, 29 years old, Disorderly Conduct II

*Krystin Brunson, 33 years old, Interfering with a Police Officer

*Brandon Paape, 30 years old, 7/26/89, Interfering with a Police Officer

Here are pictures of the aftermath:

On the heels of this, The Oregonian reports that acting director of the Department Of Homeland Security, Chad Wolfe, paid a visit to the city, after releasing a scathing critique of the local “officials” who have allowed this mess to get out of hand.

The Portland Mercury reports:

The head of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the agency overseeing federal officers’ response to protests in Portland, chastised local officials Thursday for the city’s handling of nightly demonstrations. In an inflammatory statement riddled with inaccuracies and spelling errors, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said Portland has been “under siege” by a “violent mob” of anarchists. “Each night, lawless anarchists destroy and desecrate property, including the federal courthouse, and attack the brave law enforcement officers protecting it,” said Wolf. “Instead of addressing violent criminals in their communities, local and state leaders are instead focusing on placing blame on law enforcement and requesting fewer officers in their community.” Wolf appears to be scolding Portland City Council for recently voting to slightly downsize the Portland Police Bureau (PPB)’s budget. “This failed response has only emboldened the violent mob as it escalates violence day after day,” Wolf continued. The statement, published on DHS’ webpage, is followed by a chronological list of alleged incidents that have taken place in Portland since protests against police brutality began in late May. The incomplete list dubs all protesters “violent anarchists,” regardless of the crowd size or their activity. The violence cited includes people graffitiing government buildings, shooting fireworks towards buildings, pointing lasers at officers, cutting a fence, throwing rocks, and publicly exposing the identities of federal officers.

Wolfe’s statement starts with:

“The city of Portland has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city. Each night, lawless anarchists destroy and desecrate property, including the federal courthouse, and attack the brave law enforcement officers protecting it. “A federal courthouse is a symbol of justice – to attack it is to attack America. Instead of addressing violent criminals in their communities, local and state leaders are instead focusing on placing blame on law enforcement and requesting fewer officers in their community. This failed response has only emboldened the violent mob as it escalates violence day after day. “This siege can end if state and local officials decide to take appropriate action instead of refusing to enforce the law. DHS will not abdicate its solemn duty to protect federal facilities and those within them. Again, I reiterate the Department’s offer to assist local and state leaders to bring an end to the violence perpetuated by anarchists,” said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf Below is a snapshot of the lawless destruction and violence of the past several weeks that Department of Homeland Security and its subcomponents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and Federal Protective Service have faced:

The statement then goes on to chronologically list every instance of terrorist-like crimes that have been committed during the protests, including many instances where officers were attacked, arsonists have tried to light the federal courthouse on fire, windows were smashed, and the building was tagged with all sorts of graffiti, including messages calling for cops to be killed, one officer was attacked by a terrorist with a hammer, and several other lawless acts taking place.

Video story by KOIN 6 news:

[embedded content]

Note the way that elected leaders and law enforcement heads are refusing to cooperate with the feds, claiming that it’s just a political ploy and that the feds are the ones causing trouble.

Heck, you can just search the term “PORTLAND” here on Gateway Pundit to revisit all of the rioting and criminal acts, much of which has gone unpunished by the Portland police, as local elected leaders seem to excuse the violent behavior.

