https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/putinshamelectionkhodorkovskykara-murza/2020/07/16/id/977633

Two weeks after the Kremlin proclaimed that 78 percent of the Russian Federation voted to amend its constitution to permit Vladimir Putin to remain as president until 2036, dissidents have taken to the streets to protest what they consider a “sham election.”

The result has been a brutal nationwide crackdown on protesters.

In Moscow, over 147 anti-Putin activists were detained on July 15. According to Current Time, the Russian-language network under the Voice of America, “police [were] dragging protesters on the asphalt, and one of them was pulled by the hair into a police van.”

“Putin — Resign!” and “Putin’s A Thief!” were among the chants of demonstrators gathered on Moscow’s Pushkin Square on the evening of July 15.

Early on July 9th, police raided the homes of the staff of Open Russia Human Rights Project and the anti-Putin MBK Media. Targeted for interrogation by authorities were MBK Media’s chief editor Sergey Prostakov and Human Rights Project coordinator Alexey Pryanishnikov.

“The government is made up of bandits,” declared Mikhail Khodorkovsky, founder of Open Russia and a prisoner of the Russian government from 2003-13, “If they do not face resistance, they will not stop.”

Another noted Putin enemy, Vladimir Kara-Murza, told Newsmax “when political changes come to Russia, they will not come through the ballot box but through the streets. I think this sham plebiscite provided another confirmation as if there was a need for one.”

Kara-Murza, vice chairman of Open Russia, is a survivor of two poisonings that he believes were orchestrated by the Putin regime.

He emphasized that “these political changes will not happen this week or next month or even next year. But they will certainly happen much sooner than 2036.”

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

