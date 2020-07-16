https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/don-jr-gop-house-judiciary-rep-jim-jordan-still-locked-twitter-accounts-hack-twitter-wont-say/

Donald Trump Jr., his spox Andy Surabian, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and the GOP House Judiciary are still locked out of their Twitter accounts after the massive ‘hack.’

On Wednesday Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and other high profile people with blue checkmarks were taken over by ‘hackers.’

The ‘hack’ was an inside job and allowed outsiders to gain access to “internal systems and tools.”

Don Jr. revealed late Wednesday night in a post on Instagram that he cannot access his Twitter account.

“Since I appear to be locked out of my Twitter account and it doesn’t even appear to exist right now I figured I’d put this up just in case someone’s putting up some less than awesome stuff on there,” Don Jr. said.

WATCH:

Congressman Jim Jordan and the GOP House Judiciary are still locked out of their Twitter accounts and Twitter won’t say why.

Via the Daily Caller:

After publication, Daily Caller learned that the accounts for the House Judiciary Committee Republicans (@JudiciaryGOP) and Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan were also locked out Thursday morning despite not being swept up in the hack. Staff faced the same password reset errors when entering the associated emails and phone numbers.

