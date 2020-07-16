http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7CcslJFyML8/

President Donald Trump made clear to reporters Wednesday that Chicago and other Democrat-run cities are so rife with gun violence they have become “like war zones.”

He said he will not accept high levels of gun crime in these cities, even if the Democrat leaders appear to have acquiesced to it.

The Chicago Tribune quoted Trump saying, “In Chicago, 68 people were shot and 18 died last week. We’re not going to put up with that.”

He also said, “We have other cities that are out of control, they’re like war zones. And if the city isn’t going to straighten it out, if local politicians or in this case, let’s say this for political reasons, they’re all Democrats. They’re liberal left-wing Democrats. And it’s almost like they think this is going to be this way forever.”

Breitbart News reported 60 people were shot in Chicago over the last weekend alone, at least 10 fatally.

At least 70 were shot, 14 fatally, between Friday afternoon and Sunday night alone on the Fourth of July Weekend 2020 in Chicago and more than 40 were shot, 10 fatally, over Memorial Weekend 2020.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported 85 shot, 24 fatally, during the last weekend of May 2020.

The Tribune reports that Trump made clear he plans to say more next week and that “the left-wing group of people that are running our cities are not doing the job that they’re supposed to be doing, and it’s not a very tough job to do if they knew what they were doing.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

