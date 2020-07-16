https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Twitter-hack-Donald-Trump-Jr-Jim-Jordan/2020/07/16/id/977564

Following a major hack of some prominent Democrats and tech executives’ Twitter accounts, Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Jim Jordan are still locked out of their accounts, Fox News reports.

On Wednesday night, the Twitter accounts of former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and rapper Kanye West were among those hacked. The hackers issued a bitcoin scam to their millions of followers.

Twitter locked the accounts of anyone impacted by the hack and also temporarily shut down verified accounts that were not hacked.

But some Twitter users, not affected by the hack, are still locked out of their accounts.

Trump Jr.’s spokesman Andy Surabian said he hasn’t been able to access his account and neither has Trump Jr.

“Since early evening yesterday, both Donald Trump Jr. and I have been locked out of our respective Twitter accounts. We haven’t heard anything from Twitter on how/why this happened or if they plan on doing anything to rectify the situation,” Surabian told Fox News.

A source close to the Ohio Republican lawmaker told Fox News that Jordan’s account and the House Judiciary GOP account have also been locked.

“The fact that Congressman Jordan’s account, the most followed Twitter account for Republicans in the House of Representatives, remains locked is just dumbfounding,” the source told Fox News.

The source hinted that Jordan’s account may be locked because he sent a letter last week to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking for documents related to the company’s decision to crack down on some tweets made by President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for Twitter said the company is “working” to provide answers on the locked accounts.

Joe Biden’s account appeared to be unlocked on Thursday. He tweeted his followers asking them to “chip in” to his campaign.

“I don’t have Bitcoin, and I’ll never ask you to send me any,” he tweeted before asking for campaign donations.

Other celebrities impacted by the hack include Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg. The company Twitter accounts of Apple and Uber appeared to remain locked on Thursday.

The hackers posted tweets offering to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

Twitter stated that a “coordinated social engineering attack” was responsible for the hack.

“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” Twitter Support wrote Wednesday night.

