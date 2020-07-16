https://www.dailywire.com/news/dr-fauci-lands-instyle-magazine-shoot-before-first-lady-melania-trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading voice on the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, earned a spread in InStyle, the magazine teased Wednesday.

First lady Melania Trump, a former fashion model, has yet to be featured for InStyle since becoming first lady, in stark contrast to her predecessor former first lady Michelle Obama, and, apparently, even Dr. Fauci.

Wearing shades and sitting poolside, the famed “Good Doctor” drops the modesty and boasts about how “effective” he is during the lengthy interview, which he shared with his wife Dr. Christine Grady.

Fauci not only landed a lengthy interview and a shoot, but was the magazine’s special digital cover.

“A special digital cover: Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady spoke to [Norah O’Donnell] about the battle against COVID-19, Fauci’s contentious relationship with the White House and how he’s staying sane (pro-tip: he power walks),” the magazine teased.

During the interview, Fauci described his relationship with President Donald Trump as “complicated.”

“Because in some respects I have a very good relationship with him,” he said, according to Today. “During the times that I was seeing him a fair amount, it was quite a collegial relationship. And in many respects, it probably still is, but I don’t see him very much anymore.”

“Sometimes you say things that are not widely accepted in the White House, and that’s just a fact of life,” Fauci added.

As noted by senior legal advisor for Team Trump Jenna Ellis, Mrs. Trump has yet to be feature for the magazine, though InStyle has published literally dozens of pieces critical of Melania.

Last year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour suggested she’d never feature Mrs. Trump on her cover, though former first lady Obama graced the cover three times.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was First Lady,” the White House sharply responded to the shade.

In the past, President Trump, seemingly irritated by the media’s treatment of his wife, suggested that Melania would be fawned over like former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, or “Jackie O.,” if she were a Democrat.

Melania’s treatment was raised in 2018 by award-winning actor and conservative politico James Woods. “If the Trumps were Democrats, Melania would be on every cover of every chic women’s magazine in the world every month,” he said via Twitter, captioning a stunning photo of Melania in a strapless blue dress.

As noted by Newsweek, Mrs. Obama graced a total of 12 magazine covers during her husband’s time in office. “In addition to appearing on the cover of famous fashion mag Vogue three times, she’s also advocated national interest issues in two Essence magazine features, twice for Time magazine and Glamour magazine, and once for Redbook, Instyle and Radar,” the outlet noted.

