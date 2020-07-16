https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/europe-fake-documents-fraud/2020/07/16/id/977583

Fake medical certificates showing a negative result for the coronavirus are reportedly being peddled on the Greek border and in Bangladesh.

According to Greek news outlet Proto Thema, the fake documents fetch from $34 to $46 for people crossing the border into Greece from Balkan countries.

The scheme was uncovered after inspections by local authorities in Promachonas, located near the Bulgarian border, Proto Thema reported.

In recent days, several Balkan countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia have seen a surge in new cases of COVID-19 — with violent protests breaking out in Serbia.

In addition, security officials in Bangladesh arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports. Bangladesh earns about $19 billion a year from about 10 million overseas workers, many of whom travel to Italy for jobs.

Meanwhile, the Italian news outlet Il Giornale reported real medical certificates were stolen by hospital employees at Mugda Medical College and Hospital and then copied and sold to those wishing to enter Europe.

The Italian news outlet said the nation’s Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has asked Europe for new “rigorous precautionary measures” to counter “the onset of contagion outbreaks from COVID-19, triggered by people from third countries.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

