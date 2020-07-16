https://www.dailywire.com/news/ex-redskins-player-tweets-cryptic-message-about-teams-dark-past

Rumor has it that the Washington Redskins has bigger problems beyond its controversial name, and a supposed bombshell will be coming soon exposing the NFL team’s allegedly problematic past.

Adding to these rumors on Thursday, former Redskins cornerback Josh Norman tweeted out a cryptic message indicating that the team’s former “dark” days will soon be brought to light.

“Look don’t ask me NO QUESTIONS,” Norman tweeted. “I will say this, what goes around comes around. What’s done in the dark will surly come to the Light! God seems to always have a way of reposition his people at the right time & reveal Truths without saying a single – word.”

Norman played with the Washington Redskins for three seasons on a five-year $75 million deal that ended this past February when he signed with the Buffalo Bills. As noted by Fox News, local reporters have been spreading rumors on Twitter that an explosive report will soon be coming out about the football franchise.

“The warped and toxic culture of the Washington Football Team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion . . . Again,” tweeted Jason La Canfora of CBS.

“There is much more going on at Redskins Park than a name change. I’m told by a source there will be some more news that comes out tomorrow other than the name change. And it’s not good. I did not get specifics, but get ready people,” tweeted Scott Abraham of ABC.

“I’ve been told it has to do with the front office firings of Alex Santos and Richard Mann II. Again no details, no specifics. Sorry people…I’m waiting just like you,” he added.

“What’s coming is disappointing and sad,” tweeted Julie Donaldson of NBC.

On Monday, the Washington Redskins announced that the team would soon be changing its name after FedEx, Nike, Pepsi, and Bank of America all denounced the name.

“Today, we are announcing that we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the team said in a statement. “[Team owner] Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

The Redskins logo that America knows today was originally designed in 1971 by Native American Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, whose iconic image depicted John “Two Guns” White Calf, a Blackfeet Chief who also appears on the Buffalo Nickel. Wetzel’s son, Lance Wetzel, said the logo evokes pride in Native Americans and should not be considered offensive. Though he understands the decision to change the team nickname, he believes the logo should stay.

“Everyone was pretty upset (about the change),” Lance Wetzel said. “Everyone understood the name change. We were all on board with that. Once they weren’t going to use the logo, it was hard. It takes away from the Native Americans. When I see that logo, I take pride in it. You look at the depiction of the Redskins logo and it’s of a true Native American. I always felt it was representing my people. That’s not gone.” “The Native Americans were forgotten people. That logo lets people know these people exist,” Wetzel continued. “If it were changed and it removed any derogatory feelings toward any person, then I think it’s a win. I don’t want that logo to be associated in a negative way, ever.”

