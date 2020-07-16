https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/washington-josh-norman-redskins-protocols/2020/07/16/id/977562

Former Washington football player Josh Norman is hinting of possible revelations about the NFL franchise.

He tweeted Thursday morning: “Look Don’t ask me NO QUESTIONS. But I will say this, what goes around comes around.. What’s done in the dark will surly come to the Light! God seems to always have a way of reposition his people at the right time & reveal Truths without saying a single – word.”

His cryptic tweet came after the franchise announced it was dropping the “Redskins” name amid criticism it was offensive to Native Americans.

Norman played three seasons for Washington before being released in April 2016, Fox News reported.

His tweet came as ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted: “Washington’s NFL team hired DC attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the organization’s protocols, per league sources. While Wilkinson is expected to conduct a deep dive into the organization’s past culture, team officials are highly upset/frustrated about speculation running amok.”

There had been speculation trouble was brewing for the franchise.

CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora tweeted Tuesday: “The warped and toxic culture of the Washington Football Team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion…Again.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

