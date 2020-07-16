https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/exclusive-open-society-foundation-funded-george-soros-supported-groups-individuals-behind-us-riots-since-2014/

In 2015 the Organization for Black Struggle (OBS) and Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment (MORE) offered funding for travel expenses for individuals and groups. These funds ran $300 for individuals and $1,000 for groups (assumed daily).

A list of individuals paid by MORE was later released by MORE.

MORE didn’t magically obtain money to fund the riots it was participating in. The money behind the riots was provided by the Open Society Foundation. This group is funded by George Soros.

(We reported Soros has recently contributed $220 million to Black Lives Matter (BLM).)

The individual who received the funding and organized the payments to rioters was Jeff Ordower. He found his work profitable enough to buy a large house in St. Louis. But his large house caused some participants to challenge what he was doing with the money he received.

Ordower was an organizer for ACORN and the SEIU. He was also paid for his expenses and was given bonuses for his work.

The groups getting paid for the riots also include Palestinians who also complained about what they were being paid.

The riots in the US today are built using the model used in St. Louis in 2015. The rioters get paid and organizers are given bonuses for setting up riots. Overall, the entire system is backed by the George Soros funded Open Society.

