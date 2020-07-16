https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/facebook-appoints-corrupt-mueller-prosecutor-content-policy-chief/

In a stunning move, Facebook announced yesterday that they have hired former lead Stone prosecutor and Mueller witch-hunt conspirator Michael Marando to be their “Chief Counsel” who will be in charge of setting content guidelines.

During the pre-trial jury selection process, Marando and Judge Amy Berman Jackson tried to arrest this GP journalist for exposing the blatant jury bias unfolding as the jurors were evaluated and selected in the early days of Stone’s November trial in 2019.

This Gateway Pundit reporter joined Owen Shroyer during his War Room show on Infowars to discuss the hiring of Mr. Marando and why it signals the long expected death of remaining conservative or right-leaning accounts that support America First policies and the re-election of President Trump on Facebook.

Roger Stone decried Facebook’s hire as well, commenting on the hire exclusively to TGP.

“It appears to me that Mr. Marando played some move in the recent role by Facebook to illegally censor me. In view of the fact that multiple witnesses have signed affidavits that Marando openly bragged that he knew that my posting on Instagram was not a crosshairs, but was in fact the trademarked logo of the organization that created the image I posted of Judge Amy Berman Jackson, I will soon be moving aggressively to disbar Mr. Marando. I don’t know how Facebook will feel about having a Chief Counsel who is no longer licensed to practice law representing their company.”

Marando’s hire comes after a years long investigation into Stone and this Gateway Pundit reporters social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, where they deemed our proclaiming Roger Stone’s innocence and then pushed for his pardon or commutation. Facebook’s investigation, lead by the Soros funded research company Graphika, deemed this content to be “inauthentic” and “misinformation.”

