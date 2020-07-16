https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-execution-of-rapist-who-murdered-teen-girl-cleared-by-supreme-court_3426482.html

The second federal execution this week is set to take place Thursday after the Supreme Court overruled the judge who granted a preliminary injunction to the convicted rapist and murderer facing a lethal injection.

In a brief order, justices in the majority said the application to stay the injunction was granted, vacating the judge’s ruling.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, all nominated by Republican presidents, were the majority. They also ruled earlier in the week that the government’s execution of a white supremacist murderer could move forward.

That execution, carried out Tuesday, was the first federal execution in 17 years.

Wesley Ira Purkey, 68, was convicted in 2003 of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl.

Lawyers claimed he suffers from dementia and schizophrenia, making him unable to understand his punishment.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, nominated by President Barack Obama, said the injunction was warranted because Purkey’s lawyers had “demonstrated a likelihood of success on his claim for a competency hearing” and that he would suffer irreparable harm if he wasn’t granted one.

Justices on the nation’s highest court disagreed. The five-justice majority didn’t explain its decision.

Purkey’s execution was scheduled to take place at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

In a dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer, with whom Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined, argued that the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee this week “revealed the inherent arbitrariness of the death penalty.”

Breyer said Lee’s co-defendant was sentenced to life in prison, not the death penalty, despite committing the same crime.

In a separate dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, with whom Justices Ginsburg, Breyer, and Elena Kagan joined, attacked filings by government prosecutors, alleging they were not likely to succeed if the Supreme Court hadn’t intervened.

The four justices were elected by Democrat presidents.

