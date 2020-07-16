https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/for-profit-colleges-veterans-register-veteran-affairs/2020/07/16/id/977571

The Trump administration has cleared for-profit colleges to register veterans again.

NPR reported came after the Federal Trade Commission heavily penalized several colleges for deceptive advertising. One school had been caught pretending to be affiliated with the Army and another school, the University of Phoenix, had agreed to pay $191 million for misleading students about job placements.

As a result, the Veterans Affairs had blocked the University of Phoenix, Perdoceo Education Corp., Bellevue University and Temple University from enrolling GI Bill students, according to NPR.

“University of Phoenix, Perdoceo Education Corporation, Bellevue University and Temple University have taken adequate corrective measures,” VA spokeswoman Christina Noel said.

She noted the measures had included restitution to some students, changes in leadership at the schools and cooperation with VA reviews.

“VA will continue to act in the best interest of our nation’s service members, veterans and taxpayers, and we look forward to working with these schools to ensure they fulfill the requirements for GI Bill enrollments,” Noel said.

And the University of Phoenix said in a statement: “The University has always respected that student veterans have earned the right to choose the institutions that best fit their needs, and this news vindicates that principle.”

The VA in March had alerted the schools that the department would disapprove the enrollment of new GI Bill students.

