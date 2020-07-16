https://www.dailywire.com/news/fox-to-keep-nick-cannon-as-masked-singer-host-despite-racist-anti-white-comments-refusal-to-apologize

Fox will keep entertainer Nick Cannon as the host of “The Masked Singer” despite the 39-year-old’s blatant anti-white and anti-Jewish comments, and his refusal to address or offer an apology for the former.

According to a Forbes report, Fox confirmed Thursday that they are sticking with Cannon.

The former Nickelodeon star made waves earlier this week after footage hit the internet of the star speaking disparagingly about white people and spewing anti-Jewish conspiracies on an episode of his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.”

During the episode, Cannon suggested whites are inferior to blacks, adding that white people are “savages,” the “only way that they can act is evil,” and they “have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive.”

“Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul,” Cannon claimed. “We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

“When they didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate them, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” he continued. “So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive. […] They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough … environments, so they’re acting as animals. So they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals; they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Cannon also spewed conspiracies centered around “the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America,” according to Page Six.

The comments triggered ViacomCBS to terminate their relationship with the entertainer, though, as noted by The Daily Wire, the company cited only the actor’s anti-Semitic remarks, saying nothing about his anti-white commentary.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company’s statement said. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Cannon addressed the disparaging remarks about Jews on Wednesday, though his anti-white comments were ignored.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon started the Twitter thread.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from,” he added. “The video of this interview has since been removed. While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.”

Related: Terry Crews Cites Nick Cannon’s Racist Anti-White Comments: I Told Ya So

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

