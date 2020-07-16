https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/franklin-graham-warns-americans-not-let-socialists-sway-election/

Commenting on the highly publicized resignation of New York Times editor Bari Weiss, evangelist Franklin Graham is warning Americans not to let the far left sway this year’s election.

Her resignation letter, Graham wrote Thursday on Facebook, “confirms what many people already have known – the New York Times is biased to the left, socialist, radical agenda of the Democratic party.”

He noted Weiss said “it was very difficult to get anything published that did not ‘explicitly promote progressive causes’ and if something was published, it could happen only ‘after every line is carefully massaged, negotiated and caveated.”

“That’s very telling. The founder of the Media Research Center said that her resignation makes the point ‘that journalism is dead at The New York Times and it’s been replaced by censorship that is controlled by radicals,'” wrote Graham, the CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

“In years past, Americans were able to trust media; they were journalists reporting facts. But today many media organizations are biased, slanted, and extremely agenda driven. They are no longer trustworthy. This tells us that we must be very careful about what information we believe,” he wrote.

“We have a very important election coming up, and media powers are putting forth every effort to spin the story and sway the thinking of the American people,” he said.

In a guest column for FoxNews.com, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., noted Weiss’ resignation follows the departure of Times opinion editor James Bennet.

Bennet was forced to resign for running Cotton’s op-ed arguing the military could be called out as a last resort to restore public order in cities wracked by rioting.

Cotton pointed out that Weiss reported being “viciously harassed by her colleagues for daring on occasion to express conservative opinions.”

“The woke mob at The New York Times has claimed another scalp,” he said. “This is not a one-off event but a trend, as far-left, anti-American forces have consolidated control over some of our nation’s most influential institutions,” he wrote.

“The truth is that Weiss, Bennet, and others like them aren’t being harassed and forced from their jobs due to a genuine failing on their part. What they’re really guilty of is failing to conform to the searing standards of political correctness that have been imposed by far-left activists at The New York Times and other elite institutions,” Cotton charged.

“Having consolidated control over the media, higher education, and big corporations, the left is enraged that it cannot permanently capture our political institutions. So they want to rig the rules to take care of that, too.”

“Suffice it to say the New York Times isn’t a newspaper anymore, in the traditional sense of the word. It’s a propaganda bullhorn—a super PAC for the Democratic Party, the 1619 Project, and other revolutionary causes. Perhaps it should rebrand as The New Woke Times.”

