Former game show host Chuck Woolery announced Wednesday his son has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after Woolery accused medical professionals and Democrats of lying about the virus in an effort to hurt the economy and President TrumpDonald John TrumpProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform ‘was vicious’ White House considers sweeping travel ban on members, families of the Chinese Communist Party: report MORE‘s reelection chances.

Woolery, who hosted several popular game shows including “Love Connection” and “Wheel of Fortune” and who is a staunch supporter of the president’s, has since deleted his Twitter account following the announcement about his son.

“To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones,” Woolery tweeted before his account disappeared.

The message comes after Woolery tweeted Monday denouncing “outrageous lies” being told about the coronavirus, comments that Trump retweeted to his more than 83 million followers.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it,” Woolery wrote.

CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge asked Trump about the retweet in an interview on Tuesday.

“You reposted a tweet yesterday saying that CDC and health officials are lying. You understand this is confusing for the public. So who do they believe? You, or the medical professionals like Dr. Fauci?” Herridge asked, referring to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci’s wife speaks out about criticism: ‘They are making things up’ Fauci says relationship with Trump is good, but would step down from task force if asked Hillicon Valley: Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, others compromised | U.S. announces sanctions on Huawei, citing human rights abuses | Pompeo ‘confident’ foreign adversaries will interfere in elections MORE.

“I didn’t make a comment,” Trump responded. “I reposted a tweet that a lot of people feel. But all I am doing is making a comment. I’m just putting somebody’s voice out there. There are many voices. There are many people that think we shouldn’t do this kind of testing, because all we do, it’s a trap.”

The president’s poll numbers on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic have declined significantly, down to a 39.3 percent average approval rating in the RealClearPolitics index of polls, after standing at 50.6 percent in late March.

