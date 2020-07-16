https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/georgia-democrat-supports-trump-slams-black-lives-matter-movement-video/

Vernon Jones is a Democratic rep. in Georgia who announced weeks ago that he is supporting Trump’s reelection.

This week, he also slammed the Black Lives Matter movement over recent violence and shootings.

PJ Media reports:

Georgia Democrat Defends Trump, Eviscerates Black Lives Matter Narrative

On Monday, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D) thanked President Donald Trump for defending law and order and condemned the “hypocritical” Black Lives Matter movement, insisting that all black lives should matter, including the people killed in the riots following the horrific police killing of George Floyd.

“Most people, including black people, they want law enforcement to be out there enforcing the law. I think people just want them to be, they want them to be fair,” Jones said at a White House meeting with Trump.

He mentioned the tragic death of Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old girl shot dead in Atlanta as her mother attempted to park near the Arby’s where Rayshard Brooks had been shot by police.

“We lost a baby girl, too, in Atlanta, 8 years old, and it wasn’t to a police officer. More people have died from the protests of Black Lives Matter than prior to that,” Jones insisted. Indeed, at least 22 people have died in the George Floyd riots.

“And so, sometimes it’s hypocritical,” the Georgia Democrat continued. “It’s almost as if some black lives matter, but all black lives should matter, and all lives should matter. So I thank you, Mr. President, for what you’re doing and I stand in solidarity with you.”