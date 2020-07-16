https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/georgias-republican-governor-suspends-local-mask-mandates-unenforceable/

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp suspended all local mask mandates in an executive order on Wednesday.

Kemp overruled all local governments that issued an unconstitutional, mandatory mask ‘law.’

“State, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, face shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or on public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order.”

Last week Kemp blasted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ executive order mandating face masks in public.

TRENDING: California to Release 18,000 Prisoners by End of August to ‘Slow the Spread of COVID-19’

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is a Marxist and marched with Black Lives Matter militants last month.

“Like all of the local mask mandates, Mayor Bottoms’ order is unenforceable. We continue to encourage Georgians to do the right thing and wear a mask voluntarily. If the Mayor wants to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she should start enforcing the current provisions of the Governor’s orders,” the statement read.

Governor Brian Kemp is the latest Republican to come out and publicly call mask mandates “unenforceable.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) said Wednesday in a 9-page legal opinion that the Democrat governor’s mask mandate is “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

Landry also said the new mandate cannot be enforced with financial or criminal penalties.

“Although the mask mandate and the 50-person limit may be good recommendations for personal safety, they may not be enforced with financial or criminal penalties,” Landry wrote. “Both businesses acting under color of law as mask police and actual police acting as mask police could face liability if individual civil rights are violated due to the proclamation.”

“The mask mandate flatly violates due process, separation of powers, the delegation clause, state public accommodation anti-discrimination laws and it is unenforceable,” Landry wrote.

Mask mandates are unconstitutional and more Republican lawmakers and leaders need to come out and stand up for our Constitutional rights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

