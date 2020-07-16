https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/gop-scaling-back-convention-thousands-still-expected/

Republicans have announced they are scaling back their presidential nominating convention because of coronavirus outbreaks across Florida, but they still expect thousands to be on hand.

The Democrats’ convention in Milwaukee will be mostly virtual.

Breitbart reports that after moving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, because of crowd restrictions, Republicans now are scaling back and incorporating outdoor venues in Florida.

Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee Communications Director Erin Isaac said attendance for the first three days of the GOP convention will be limited to about 2,500 people.

President Trump’s Aug. 27 acceptance speech will be opened to delegates, guests and alternate delegates, with a crowd capacity of about 6,000 or 7,000.

The Republican National Committee explained: “We expect there to be evening programming each night, along with some daytime events and festivities. We plan to utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues in this multi-block radius of Jacksonville, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others.”

A variety of health and safety precautions will be implemented, officials said.

Breitbart reported: “The RNC’s Executive Committee voted last month to allow the ‘official business’ of the convention to occur in Charlotte while moving the celebration to Jacksonville over concerns that they would not be able to hold a traditional convention in North Carolina due to coronavirus-related restrictions.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the adjustments are to meet state and local health guidelines.

The Democrats’ convention, just before the GOP event, is going another direction, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

It’s becoming “the week that wasn’t,” after initial plans for 50,000 in attendance and round-the-clock parties.

Democrats expected only a small gathering and are recruiting people to promise to watch events.

In-person events will be held at the Wisconsin Center on the third-floor exhibition area.

The report said there likely will be no delegates and a small media contingent instead of the thousands that were once expected.

Crowd counts are expected to not surpass about 1,000.

Presumptive nominee Joe Biden intends to make his acceptance speech in person.

But, otherwise, convention planners will use live broadcasts.

