The Republican Party will limit the number of people attending its four-day Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month because of health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus.

Politico reported Thursday morning that party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter to members of the Republican National Committee saying attendance will be limited to delegates on Aug. 24-26. The move comes as the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in Florida.

On Aug. 27, when night President Donald Trump is slated to deliver his acceptance speech, delegates will be allowed to bring one guest. Alternate delegates will also be invited that night.

“I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville,” McDaniel wrote in her letter. “We can gather and put on a top-notch event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of President Trump’s administration and his re-nomination for a second term — while also doing so in a safe and responsible manner.”

McDaniel said several heath protocols will be in place, including temperature checks for all attendees, COVID-19 testing, and increased sanitation practices.

“I want to reiterate that the RNC is working around the clock to ensure the convention celebration in Jacksonville is still an exciting, premier event,” she wrote.

The convention was scheduled to be held indoors at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, but other venues will be added to the mix, the convention host committee explained in a memos:

“We plan to utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues in this multi-block radius of Jacksonville, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others.”

The convention was relocated from originalo host city Charlotte, North Carolina, when President Donald Trump balked at the state’s demands that attendees had to wear masks and practice social distancing. The RNC then selected Jacksonville.

