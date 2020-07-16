https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-graphic-video-captures-the-moment-on-the-loose-assault-suspect-plows-through-elderly-man-while-stealing-the-victims-car

Houston police are seeking a suspect who is accused of viciously assaulting an 83-year-old man and stealing his vehicle.

While making off with the elderly man’s car, the suspect also ran him over in his quest to flee a local gas station parking lot.

What are the details?

According to a Thursday KHOU-TV report, the incident took place on June 28.

The Houston Police Department announced that the suspect reportedly approached the elderly man, who was standing in the parking lot of a Valero gas station and smoking a cigarette.

The suspect then reportedly punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

It is unknown whether the suspect exchanged words with the elderly man before striking him in the face.

While the elderly man struggled to get on his feet, the suspect then reportedly entered the man’s vehicle — a Toyota Camry — which was left running in the lot.

The elderly man was able to get up, and attempted to stop the suspect from stealing his vehicle. The suspect was able to get away, however, and struck the elderly man with his own car before fleeing the parking lot.

The elderly man — who remains unnamed at the time of this writing — said he did not know the suspect, and insisted that the attack was unprovoked.

What else?

Police said that the elderly man’s car was found abandoned on July 1.

Authorities are still seeking the suspect, who is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

The suspect wore a black shirt, gray pants, and had a red bandanna tied on his head during the incident.

