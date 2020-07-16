https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/507625-grocery-store-worker-used-pepper-spray-on-customer-who-refused-to-wear

A Los Angeles grocery store reportedly saw an ugly confrontation on Wednesday when an employee pepper-sprayed a customer who refused to wear a mask.

Los Angeles County has made it a requirement to wear facial coverings while in public in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, and a store employee had informed the man that he had to wear a mask or leave, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The man allegedly refused and then began to ram a woman with his shopping cart. This prompted an employee to pepper spray the man and call the police.

“I was just coming down to the end of an aisle and all of a sudden I heard some commotion and people were getting in the aisle,” a witness told CBS News. “I looked down there and there was this guy just yelling at someone, and then all of a sudden you see him, you know, take the handles of his cart and just try to ram this woman.”

