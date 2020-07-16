https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/hackers-reveal-twitters-shadowbanning-tool-manual-not-accidental-explains-extreme-anti-conservative-bias-tech-giant/

On Wednesday the Twitter account belonging to former Vice President Joe Biden was hacked, the account belonging to former President Barack Obama was hacked shortly after.

Many other massive figures and accounts were also hacked, including Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg, Elon Musk, Uber, Warren Buffet, Apple and Bill Gates.

The hackers used the accounts to request money be sent to a Bitcoin wallet, which raked in tens of thousands of dollars in minutes.

Senator Josh Hawley wrote to Twitter following the massive security breach to explain the extent of the breach and how this was possible.

.@HawleyMO sent a letter to @jack tonight requesting more info about this massive Twitter security breach, including how many were compromised. “A successful attack on your system’s servers represents a threat to all of your users’ privacy and data security.” pic.twitter.com/HZGhqCxTN4 — Kelli Ford (@KelliAFord) July 16, 2020

Following the hacker attack on Twitter user Haseeb Awan posted this claiming the hack was accomplished by the work of a Twitter insider.

Here is one of the screenshots of the Twitter panel for a particular user.

The Twitter “hack” revealed the apparatus behind Twitter censorship of users.

Mike Cernovich argued Twitter manually edits trends something they previously said did not happen.

Twitters admin panel has a button to “blacklist trends.” So yeah twitter lied, they manually edit trends. The ones advocating violence are kept up. By their choice. They aren’t a platform. They are a publisher. Abolish Section 230. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 16, 2020

Yesterday’s “hack” revealed Twitter manually edits trends and manufactures consent, something they previously testified did not happen!

And Twitter is taking down tweets that reveal their lies.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey may have lied during congressional testimony.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but does this not constitute proof that Jack lied during his House testimony? And wouldn’t that constitute perjury? — lordbitememan (@lordbitememan) July 16, 2020

Twitter has a long history of censoring and shadow-baning conservative voices.

