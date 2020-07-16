https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hannity-limbaugh/2020/07/16/id/977604

Conservative commentator Sean Hannity has been named the No.1 radio talk-show talent in America by Talkers Magazine.

The trade-industry publication known as “The Bible of Talk Radio’’ tapped Hannity, who is nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, to lead its “Heavy Hundred’’ list of the 100 most important talk show hosts in the U.S.

Hannity, 58, beat out conservative talk-show icon Rush Limbaugh, whose show is also handled by Premiere and landed in the No. 2 spot.

Both personalities were at the top of last year’s “Heavy Hundred’’ compilation, with Hannity again on top and Limbaugh in second place.

Howie Carr, whose radio show is also broadcast weekdays on Newsmax TV, took the No. 17 spot.

The rest of the Top 10 include: Dave Ramsey, Mark Levin, Joe Madison, Howard Stern, Thom Hartmann, Mike Gallagher and Michael Berry.

Editors at Talkers chose the winners by speaking with industry leaders and analyzing “hard and soft factors” including courage, effort impact longevity, potential, ratings, recognition, revenue, service, talent and uniqueness.

Picking the “Heavy Hundred” is “one of the most challenging tasks Talkers undertakes,’’ the publication said. “There are thousands of talk show hosts across the country ranging from national icons to those laboring in relative obscurity.”

The winners just outside the top 10 included hosts Michael Berry, Joe Pagliarulo, Lars Larson, Ben Shapiro, George Noory, Howie Carr, Dana Loesch, Jim Bohannon, Michael Savage and the combination of DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God.

Talkers Magazine is published by veteran broadcaster Michael Harrison.

