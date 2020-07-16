https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-campaign-wants-fact-checkers-presidential-debates-joe-biden-incapable-forming-coherent-arguments-video/

Joe Biden Campaign Chair Cedric Richmond joined FOX and Friends Thursday morning to discuss the current state of the Biden campaign.

During his discussion with Brian Kilmeade Richmond compared Trump voters to David Duke voters in the United States.

When he was asked about this comparison he said, “Well, I’m using it as an example as secret voters and people who voted for someone who may not have great character.”

TRENDING: California to Release 18,000 Prisoners by End of August to ‘Slow the Spread of COVID-19’

Richmond then said the Biden campaign wants “fact-checkers” to post notes live on the TV screen during the debates.

Obviously, Joe Biden is incapable of putting together a coherent argument.

You knew this was coming!

Via FOX and Friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]