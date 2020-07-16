https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/gun-owner-protected/
(Thank you for your support of Gateway Pundit and consideration of this important message – ordering through the links below benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate you!).
In June 2020, the FBI did 7.8 million background checks for firearms purchases – a 136% increase over June 2019.
If you recently improved your ability for self-defense, have you thought about what happen after you protect yourself?
Have you thought about who would defend you if the police get it wrong and throw you in jail?
Watch this video about Kerri Anne McGrath, a woman who did everything right defending herself and still got arrested.
TRENDING: California to Release 18,000 Prisoners by End of August to ‘Slow the Spread of COVID-19’