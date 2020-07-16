https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/insanity-2021-rose-parade-cancelled-over-coronavirus-concerns/

Pasadena, California – The 2021 Rose Parade has been cancelled due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

NBC News reported:

The 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on planning for the New Year’s Day tradition and the risk of spreading infections among its huge audience and participants, organizers said Wednesday. The Pasadena, California, Tournament of Roses Association said the decision was put off until organizers were certain that safety restrictions would prevent staging of the 132nd parade. TRENDING: California to Release 18,000 Prisoners by End of August to ‘Slow the Spread of COVID-19’ Planning for the Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is continuing, the association said. Since its inception in 1891, the parade has only not occurred during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945, the association said.

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” Bob Miller, the 2021 president of the association, said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter militants were out in full force in Los Angeles last month, but the Rose Parade, which was scheduled for January 1, 2021 has been cancelled.

BLM militants were not social distancing and not everyone was wearing a mask.

WATCH:

The #BLM protestors in Hollywood, Los Angeles have obviously built up an amazing HERD IMMUNITY to #COVID19 Looks like everything will be back to normal tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/nQVGMHw97k — BeachMilk (@BeachMilk) June 8, 2020

