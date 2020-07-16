https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/execution-dissident-socialmedia-hashtag/2020/07/16/id/977627

The execution of Iranian dissidents has been put on hold amid a Persian social media campaign sharing the hashtag #do_not_execute.

Iran’s judiciary announced Wednesday it would consider any request from the men to review their sentences, according to BBC.

President Donald Trump joined in on the protests of the execution of protesters, tweeting:

“Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done! #StopExecutionsInIran”

Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi, and Saeed Tamjidi, reportedly in their 20s, were arrested during November’s civil unrest related to the rise in oil prices, per the report.

Amnesty International led the objection to the executions because of “grossly unfair trials.”

“Their allegations of torture and other ill-treatment were ignored and ‘confessions’ extracted from Amirhossein Moradi without a lawyer present, reportedly through beatings, electric shocks, and being hung upside down, were relied upon to convict them of ‘enmity against God’ through acts of arson and vandalism,” Amnesty International wrote in a statement, per BBC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

