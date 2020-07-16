https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/says-something-minorities-police-side-violent-crowd-must-see-portland-police-officer-jakhary-jackson-goes-off-video/

During a press conference Thursday, Portland police officer Jakhary Jackson shared his experiences during the demonstrations and far left protesters who do not even know history.

Jakhary Jackson is a graduate of Portland State University.

Jakhary added, “It says something when you’re at a black lives matter protest and you have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd. And you have white people screaming at black officers, “You have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen!” You see these things and you say, are these people going to say something to this person? No.

