The son and daughter-in-law of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch have donated more than $2 million to groups working to elect former Vice President Joe Biden and various Democratic Senate candidates, Salon reports.

Last June, James Murdoch, the former CEO of 21st Century Fox, and his wife, Kathryn Murdoch, each donated $615,000, just under the maximum, to the Biden Victory Fund, which divides its contributions between the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and over two dozen state parties.

The Washington Post previously reported that Kathryn Murdoch has been “increasingly giving to Democrats this cycle, including $1 million to help Senate Democrats.”

James Murdoch previously donated to Democratic Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and John Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado.

