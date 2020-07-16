https://www.dailywire.com/news/jason-whitlocks-unheeded-warnings-on-the-nfl-racism-and-the-medias-sports-agenda

Jason Whitlock has never voted. As a rising journalist reporting sports, he never wanted his writing to be critiqued through a political lens. As praiseworthy as this ambition is, it was a standard he couldn’t quite keep.

In June 2018, Whitlock, a former ESPN journalist and the first sports writer to ever receive the National Journalism Award for Commentary, sat down with podcast host and Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro to discuss the racial unrest sweeping across America, NFL protests, police brutality, and the media’s encroaching agenda on sports.