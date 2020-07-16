https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/just-fbi-leading-federal-inquiry-twitter-hack/

The FBI is leading a federal inquiry into Wednesday’s Twitter ‘hack,’ Reuters reported.

On Wednesday Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and other high profile people with blue checkmarks were taken over by ‘hackers.’

The hackers used the accounts to request money be sent to a Bitcoin wallet, which raked in tens of thousands of dollars in minutes.

It turns out the ‘hacking’ was an inside job, according to tech reporters.

The ‘hackers’ also revealed Twitter uses a panel to control accounts, shadowban and censor users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey lied to Congress about targeting conservatives.

Twitter employees manually censor and blacklist users.

