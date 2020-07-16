https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-filed-to-appear-on-oklahomas-presidential-ballot-despite-confusion-over-whether-hes-running

One day after reports that Kanye West’s presidential bid was not going forward, West completed the official process to get on the ballot in Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported.

Wednesday was the deadline to file for a spot on the ballot in Oklahoma, and a representative for West paid the $35,000 fee and completed the paperwork, indicating that he may be seriously pursuing a White House run for 2020.

Is this a real thing? It’s impossible to say for sure right now. West announced that he was running for president on Twitter on July 4.

West also filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Committee detailing the intention to establish the Kanye 2020 campaign committee.

About a week and a half later, however, West adviser Steve Kramer said the rapper was out. From New York Magazine:

This all seemed real enough, and I reached out to West’s publicist for a response. The initial response was to loop in another spokesperson on the email. West’s team then went dark. As I waited for a response, I followed up with Kramer who told me, “He’s out.” I asked what happened. “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today,” Kramer said.

TMZ reported that West’s family was concerned that he was dealing with a bipolar episode, something that happens somewhat regularly.

West has not publicly commented on the campaign to clarify his intentions. With deadlines for filing approaching or past in many states, West would have to get hundreds of thousands of valid signatures across the country to get on ballots, and the apparent disorganization of his effort doesn’t bode well for its success.

What are his political stances? West, who has been supportive of President Donald Trump in the past, has expressed strong pro-life beliefs, most recently during a Forbes interview in which he tied Planned Parenthood to white supremacy.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” West said.

West has turned his life to Christ in recent months, producing exclusively Christian music and speaking and performing at churches across the country. In his presidential campaign announcement tweet, he wrote, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God.”

West has been heavily critical of the Democratic Party and said he would’ve run as a Republican if it wasn’t for President Trump. Still, he has been active in social justice protests in the wake of recent killings of black Americans, donating millions of dollars and participating in a march in Chicago.

