President Donald Trump was lobbied on the DACA program by a spokesperson for a Koch brothers-backed group and an advocate for amnesty last week at the White House.

Breitbart News reports that Trump met with a roundtable of Hispanic executives, including Daniel Garza of the Koch-funded Libre Initiative and Mario Rodriguez of Hispanic 100.

Shortly after the meeting, Trump told Telemundo that he was planning to pave a “road to citizenship” for the 800,000 people enrolled in the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Trump administration had tried to end the program, which provides protections to young immigrants known as Dreamers. The Supreme Court recently ruled it did so improperly but could resubmit plans to end the program.

The White House has not announced any plans regarding the program or providing amnesty. Trump announced he would issue an executive order on the topic sometime this month.

During the roundtable, Trump was asked to come up with a plan for DACA before the election, according to Breitbart.

Garza told Breitbart he also had a phone call with Trump the month before. The Libre Initiative has advocated to pass a DACA amnesty through Congress for the last three years. Recently, the group lobbied the Trump administration not to reduce the number of foreign workers.

Rodriguez, a supporter of amnesty for illegal immigrants, thanked Trump for what he “tried to do for these DACA recipients.”

“You put something on the table that was very fair,” Rodriguez told Trump. “And what was really disappointing is that the Democrats are using these young adults as political pawns, and that’s just totally unacceptable in this country.”

According to Breitbart News, Trump told Rodriguez that he would “take care” of the Dreamers.

“They’re not going to have anything to worry about,” Trump said. “But we did have a deal on DACA, and the Democrats decided not to make the deal.”

