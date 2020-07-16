https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-trump-dossier-christopher-steele/2020/07/16/id/977449

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham indicated a crucial document that was part of the Russia investigation could be declassified in days as the South Carolina Republican continues to seek information about how the probe began.

Graham told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity Wednesday night that the document, which summarizes a 2017 interview the FBI did with a Russian sub-source for the infamous Trump dossier, needs to be made public.

“The Russian was on Christopher Steele’s payroll, he wasn’t a contractor,” Graham said. “After you talk to the guy who put the memo together, and you got a 40-page document explaining why it’s not reliable, and do use it after that, you are really in trouble.

“I want the memo out to the public so they can read it for themselves. I think we’re days away from having it declassified, not weeks.”

Steele is a former British intelligence agent who wrote the Trump dossier, which was used as supporting evidence to obtain multiple FISA warrants to spy on certain members of the Trump campaign.

“Here’s my point: anybody that read that memo or was briefed about the memo and continued to use the dossier to get a warrant against Carter Page in April through June of 2017 — they are in big-time trouble,” Graham said.

Last month, Graham accused the Democratic Party of colluding with Russia to help Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. He called the Trump dossier “a document against [President] Donald Trump that is a bunch of lies and garbage.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

