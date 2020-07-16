https://www.dailywire.com/news/marianne-williamson-democrats-media-made-me-look-crazy

Wellness queen Marianne Williamson, the former Democratic candidate for president who became a viral sensation due to her colorful performances on the debate stage, claims that the DNC and the mainstream media conspired to make her look like a crazy person.

Speaking with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach during a Facebook Live discussion (video below), Williamson said that “political-media-industrial-complex” protected the establishment and suppressed outside voices.

“There were talking points that were everywhere. That I was crazy, that I told AIDS patients not to take their medicine. The most crazy things were said,” exclaimed Williamson.

“To whatever extent I know, I don’t want to say, I just think there is a political and media establishment elite,” she continued. “I don’t think it’s Democrat or Republican. And I think that they have a way of protecting their own and suppressing voices that they don’t wish to be on the stage with them.”

“The job of the DNC should not be to, in any way, dictate the process. The job of the DNC is to facilitate the process,” she added.

During the same interview, Marianne Williamson hit at the country’s two-party system and claimed that both Democrats and Republicans are working together to prevent third-party influence.

“Political parties were not mentioned in the Constitution, and George Washington warned us against them when leaving office,” she said. “He said in his farewell address that parties were formed factions of men who would care more about their faction than about their country. And when you look at the history of the United States, third-party voices have been extremely influential.”

“Abolition came from the Abolitionist Party. Women’s suffrage came from the Women’s Party. Social Security came from the Socialist Party,” she continued. “But back in the 1960s in response to the candidacy and the influence of George Wallace, the Democrats and the Republicans formed a pretty unholy alliance.”

Williamson concluded that the current Democratic Party is almost just as corporatist as the Republican Party.

“The Democratic Party that I grew up with, I am beginning to think more and more is very different than the Democratic Party that’s become not as corporatist as the Republican Party, but … dominated by corporate money and corporate policies,” she said.

Williamson made a huge splash at the first Democratic presidential debate when she vowed to harness the “power of love” to defeat Trump’s supposed harnessing of the power of “hate.” She also lit up the internet with scores of memes when she promised that her first move as president would be to call the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

“My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said her goal was to make New Zealand the place where it’s the best place in the world for a child to grow up. And I will tell her, ‘Girlfriend, you are so on.’ Because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up,” she said to thunderous applause.

Though much of the mainstream dismissed her as a fringe candidate, some Democrats argued she may be the perfect embodiment of a left-wing Trump: An ultra-feminine, media-savvy outsider who appeals to the “wellness mom” voter bloc. Tessa Stuart of Rolling Stone described her as the “cosmic sorceress we need now.”

