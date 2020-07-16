https://www.theblaze.com/news/mary-trump-racial-slurs-donald

Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, claimed that she has personally heard her uncle use racial epithets, and the White House fired back with a fiery denial of her book.

Mary Trump was speaking Thursday to host Rachel Maddow on MSNBC about her book when she made the accusations against the president.

Maddow was asking Trump to clarify and expand on the claims in her book that the members of the Trump family used racial slurs on a regular basis.

“I have to press you on it a little bit. Um … if, just to ask if the president, um, if your uncle was an exception to that in your family, or if he, if if you heard, if you ever heard him express either use anti-Semitic slurs, or the N-word, or other racist slurs, or other sentiments like that. Was it … do you mean this was ambient thing in your family but you can’t say that you ever heard it from him, or did you hear it from him too?” Maddow asked.

“Oh yeah. Yeah, of course I did! And I don’t think that should surprise anybody, given how virulently racist he is today,” responded Trump.

“Have you heard the President use the N-word?” asked Maddow.

“Yeah,” Trump responded simply.

“And anti-Semitic slurs specifically?” Maddow asked.

“Yes,” she added.

Video of the interview was widely circulated on social media:

The White House responds



A White House official responded to the accusations in a statement to Geoff Bennett of NBC News.

“This is a book of falsehoods, plain and simple. The president doesn’t use those words,” the statement read.

Mary Trump was promoting her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which has become a record-setting bestseller.

The president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, sought to stop the release of the book, but a New York judge dismissed the lawsuit on Monday, one day before its release.

Mary Trump had claimed in her book that anti-Semitic and other racist slurs were regularly used by the family, but the interview with Maddow was the first time she made the accusations against the president himself.

Here’s another clip from the Maddow interview with Mary Trump:

