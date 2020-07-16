https://thehill.com/homenews/news/507761-mary-trump-claims-shes-heard-trump-use-slurs-n-word-hes-virulently-racist

Mary Trump, President TrumpDonald John TrumpProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform ‘was vicious’ White House considers sweeping travel ban on members, families of the Chinese Communist Party: report MORE’s niece who just published a tell-all book about her family, says she has heard the president use racist and anti-Semitic slurs.

Mary Trump told The Washington Post in an interview published Thursday that she believes the president is “clearly racist.”

“It comes easily to him, and he thinks it’s going to score him points with the only people who are continuing to support him,” she said, The Washington Post reported. She said her experience growing up in the Trump family was marked by “a knee-jerk anti-Semitism, a knee-jerk racism.”

“Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” Trump told the Post.

“Homophobia was never an issue because nobody ever talked about gay people, well, until my grandmother called Elton John” a slur, Mary Trump, who is gay, continued.

The book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” was published Tuesday, one day after a New York judge lifted a temporary restraining order blocking her from promoting the tell-all.

President Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, filed multiple lawsuits to block the release of the book. He argued Mary Trump was violating a nondisclosure agreement signed by members of the Trump family.

Mary Trump doubled down on her accusation about the use of racial slurs Thursday night. Asked by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowSusan Rice sees stock rise in Biden VP race Trump dings CNN, ‘Morning Joe’ ratings as Tucker Carlson sets record Susan Rice ‘humbled and honored’ by rumors Biden considering her for VP MORE if she ever heard President Trump specifically use anti-Semitic slurs or racist slurs, Mary Trump said she has specifically heard the president say both.

“Do you mean this was an ambient thing in your family, but you can’t say that you ever heard it from him, or did you hear it from him too?” Maddow asked.

“Yeah, of course I did, and I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today,” Mary Trump responded.

Mary Trump tells @Maddow she’s heard President Trump use anti-Semitic slurs and the N-word: “I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.” Watch the full interview tonight on @Maddow at 9 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/7Wbxu8SKAY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 16, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the Post that “this is a book of falsehoods, plain and simple.” President Trump has repeatedly denied accusations of racism.

Mary Trump’s book sold 950,000 copies in combined print, digital and audio edition preorders alone, according to the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

