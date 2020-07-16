https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-Twitter-hack-KayleighMcEnany/2020/07/16/id/977577

A major hack on social media platform Twitter won’t keep President Donald Trump away from tweeting.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday that “the president will remain on Twitter,” The Hill reports.

“His account was secure and not jeopardized during these attacks,” she added.

On Wednesday, Twitter accounts of tech execs, politicians and celebrities were hacked in a bitcoin scheme.

As Twitter investigated the hack, McEnany said Dan Scavino, the deputy chief of staff for communications, was in touch with the social media platform to ensure the president’s account was safe. Scavino oversees the White House’s social media.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the hack, which breached the accounts of former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, rapper Kanye West and others.

The corporate accounts of Uber, Square’s Cash App and Apple were also impacted.

The hackers posted similar messages on all the accounts. The tweets promised to double bitcoin payments and provided a link to bitcoin wallet which got just more than $117,000 put into it.

Twitter shut down the accounts that were hacked. It also blocked other verified accounts from sending tweets while it investigated the issue.

