https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/07/16/national-association-of-police-organizations-ditches-biden-endorses-trump-n650887

On Wednesday, the National Association of Police Organization (NAPO), which represents over a thousand police unions and 241,000 police officers, endorsed President Trump’s reelection. The group cited Trump’s “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement in their endorsement letter, which was obtained by the Washington Times.

NAPO previously endorsed Joe Biden as Vice President in 2008 and 2012.

APO President Michael McHale noted that Trump’s support of the police during the wave of anti-police sentiment that came in the wake of the death of George Floyd was critical, and appreciated “during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many.”

The endorsement is a huge blow to Joe Biden, who fancies himself both a “union man” and an ally of police. Earlier this month, Biden referred to the police as “the enemy” and seemingly endorsed defunding the police.

“Surplus military equipment for law enforcement. They don’t need that. The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it’s like the military invading. They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people,” Biden said before announcing support for some version of defunding the police.

🚨 🚨🚨

Joe Biden says police have “BECOME THE ENEMY” and calls for CUTTING police funding: “Yes, absolutely!” pic.twitter.com/hV9KyuqhiX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 8, 2020

Joe Biden has tried to find some middle ground position to be able to support the increasingly radical Black Lives Matter movement (which not only believes in systemic racism in police departments but also endorses defunding police) and support for police. It clearly hasn’t fooled anyone. Police unions supported Biden’s past anti-crime legislation and was once considered a reliable ally of police, but his recent rhetoric was just too much, making it impossible for Biden to win their endorsement.

“I think police officers and associations look at Joe Biden today, and it’s hard not to contrast the candidate today with the senator of 15 or 20 years ago,” said Bill Johnson, executive director of NAPO. “Mr. Biden, like a lot of candidates, moved to the left party during the primaries, but once it was clear that he was going to be the nominee, he didn’t stop.”

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, said “Biden seems to have abandoned the police and his support for the police because it is not popular to support the police at this time.”

“Right now, I can’t see any police or law enforcement group backing him after what he said dancing around the subject of policing in America,” he added.

From where I stand, it was an easy choice.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

