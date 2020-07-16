https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/07/16/national-association-police-organizations-rewards-trump-endorsement-support-cops/

The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) announced its endorsement of President Trump Wednesday. To paraphrase Joe Biden, this endorsement is a big deal. It’s a slam against Biden, given the association endorsed the Obama-Biden ticket in 2008, and 2012.

NAPO didn’t endorse either presidential candidate in 2016 so this says that Trump has earned their support. It also solidifies his position as the law and order candidate. His “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement was praised during the announcement. The endorsement letter was published on the organization’s website.

NAPO has endorsed President Trump in his reelection campaign. Here is our endorsement letter which was issued following today’s meeting. pic.twitter.com/mf6ZUTf10l — NAPO (@NAPOpolice) July 15, 2020

The Trump campaign responded with a statement of its own.

“President Trump fights every day for the cops that keep us safe. Joe Biden has done nothing to stop his party’s ‘defund the police’ movement and remains silent as police officers across the country are being attacked by violent rioters and protesters,” Bob Paduchik, the campaign’s senior advisor for law enforcement and labor unions, said in a statement. “This endorsement for President Trump highlights that as the Law and Order President, he is defending the hardworking people who risk their own lives every day to keep our communities safe,” he added.

The Trump campaign released an ad Wednesday which states that if Joe Biden is elected, Americans will not be safe. Biden, while not specifically calling for defunding police as his far-left wing supporters are demanding, has called for redirecting funds and for ending sales of surplus military equipment to police departments. With the atmosphere of civil unrest in so many of America’s cities, it is not boding well with police departments that Biden sounds as though he is trying to straddle the fence by supporting both protesters who often turn violent against police, and the police themselves. He can’t have it both ways yet he continues to get a pass from the media. If Trump was behaving as Biden is by not firmly coming out in support of law enforcement, you can bet he would be questioned about it every day by the press. Biden’s idea of reform includes taking money from law enforcement and giving it to public schools and mental health programs.

Trump gave his pitch for NAPO’s endorsement during a White House meeting on Monday.

“Our officers have been under vicious assault,” Trump said Monday during a roundtable with people whose lives have been positively impacted by law enforcement. “Reckless politicians have defamed our heroes as the enemy…These radical politicians want to defund and abolish the police.” Trump added: “My administration is pro-safety, pro-police and anti-crime.”

Just yesterday, New York’s highest-ranking uniformed member of the police department and other cops were attacked on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday during a protest. There is a reward offered for information about the wooden stick-wielding attacker.

These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the man allegedly swung the wooden object at a group of high-ranking NYPD members, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, while they were making an arrest. The assault was caught on video, which was later posted to the NYPD’s Twitter account. A different video shows an all-out brawl between officers and protesters, which police said occurred after the initial attack.

This is where we are in 2020. Violent looters and thugs hijack demonstrations and try to overpower law enforcement. It is ludicrous that the protests are labeled as peaceful because it is rare that they don’t become violent. Anarchists, Antifa, and Marxists see the opportunity to create havoc and do so. Their goal is to overturn the government and usher in their utopian view of Marxism. They want to destroy the police, who they see as a barrier in their march to destroy the capitalist way of life. Trump is the one who speaks out in support of law enforcement while Biden makes excuses. Democrats, in general, have remained silent as the cities burn and violence is on the rise.

Americans are not feeling safe right now. Trump’s message of law and order resonates with voters who are worried about what they are seeing in the news everyday, if not in their own cities. The voters who may be leaning toward Biden in November – suburban women and older voters – will not support a candidate they don’t have confidence in about personal safety for themselves and their families. They will vote against that candidate in November.

