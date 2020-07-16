https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ncaa-president-mark-emmert-college/2020/07/16/id/977630

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday he is not confident college sports will return this fall.

“Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction,” Emmert said, ESPN reporter Heather Dinich tweeted. “If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

The ACC, Big 10, Big 12, SEC, and Pac-12 canceled their March conference tournaments.

The American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC, and WAC also scrapped their postseason tournaments.

In July, the Big Ten canceled its nonconference games due to fears of spreading coronavirus.

Despite that cancellation, the NCAA released in May its Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations strategy, pushing for sports to begin as soon as June 8.

Some schools have started allowing student-athletes back to campus to train under coronavirus restrictions.

