NCAA president Mark Emmert noted on Thursday that he is discouraged over the return of college sports.

“Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic,” Emmert said, according to ESPN reporter Heather Dinich.

College sports has already implemented a series of cancellations due to the coronavirus. For instance, in March, the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, SEC, and Pac-12, cancelled their conference tournaments.

On the heels of that decision, the American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC, and WAC, followed suit with cancellations.

But this month. the Big Ten scrapped its neoconferecne games over the ongoing fears over the virus.

Still, the NCAA has tried to stay positive by floating a detailed plan from restarting sports in the fall semester.

The NCAA’s Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was rolled out at the end of May with the hope that sports could begin as early as June 8.

Many schools have already begun welcoming student-athletes back to training facilities, but with severe restrictions.

