Twenty-four states and territories are likely to report more COVID-19 deaths in the next month than in the previous month, according to forecasts received by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National figure will likely be between 150,000 and 170,000 deaths by August 8th.

The CDC says Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, the Virgin Islands and West Virginia will likely report the largest number of deaths.

The forecast consists of a combination of data from over 20 national models and comes as coronavirus hospitalizations and caseloads have hit new highs in over a half-dozen U.S. states.

Florida on Thursday set a new one-day coronavirus death record for the state with 156 while also reporting nearly 14,000 new cases of COVID-19.

In Arizona, the health department reported 3,259 new coronavirus cases with 58 additional deaths. Texas on Wednesday set a new high with nearly 10,800 new cases, along with a record 110 deaths.

Many states have enforced the wearing of face masks to stem the spread, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday shut down his state again after a surge in cases.

