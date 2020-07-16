https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/nfl-star-arrested-louisville-protest-kentucky-ags-home-faces-felony-charges-intimidating-participant-legal-process/

Houston Texans’ wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested on Tuesday after protesting on the lawn in front of the home of the Kentucky Attorney General.

Stills and over 80 other protesters were arrested for the invasion and disturbance.

Kenny Stills was protesting the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot by police during a home invasion.

Kenny’s agent defended Stills.

Kenny Stills:

– stood on a lawn

– asked for justice

– got arrested Cops that killed Breonna Taylor:

– kicked in her door

– killed her

– didn’t get arrested@KSTiLLS has officially spent more time in jail fighting for justice than the known killers who killed Breonna Taylor. — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) July 15, 2020

The protesters face felony charges for intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Democrats don’t care.

They’d rather harass opponents and break the law.

The protest was live streamed.

