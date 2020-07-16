http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V6cn9CRm28k/

Rapper and The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has issued an apology for his anti-Semitic remarks that have resulted in ViacomCBS severing its relationship with him.

His apology comes after a bizarre 24-hour period in which Cannon attempted unsuccessfully to extract an apology from ViacomCBS for giving him the ax. He also demanded that the media company give him full ownership of the show Wild ‘N Out.

Late Wednesday, the TV personality tweeted a lengthy apology for the remarks he made during a podcast conversation with Public Enemy rapper Richard Griffin.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon tweeted. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from.”

Cannon said that video from the Griffin interview has been removed.

He concluded: “I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

Cannon has blasted ViacomCBS in a lengthy Facebook post this week. “They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with,” he wrote.

ViacomCBS has condemned Cannon’s remarks as “hateful speech” while Cannon contends that the company “wanted to put the young negro in his place.”

During the Cannon-Griffin interview, the two referenced conspiracy theories about Jews, about “going as deep as the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.” Cannon also praised the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

