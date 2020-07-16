https://www.theblaze.com/news/parents-say-they-got-gender-wrong-when-daughter-was-born-17-years-ago-so-they-just-threw-belated-gender-reveal-party-for-our-son

Love Gwaltney noted on Facebook over the weekend that she and her husband “got it wrong 17 years ago when we told the world we were having a little girl, and named that child McKenzie. So, we’d like to introduce you to our SON: Grey.”

With that, a very different kind of gender reveal party was on:

What are the details?

“He’s much like any other 17-year-old nerdy boy: stays up way too late gaming, hates showering, and eats too much junk food,” Gwaltney continued in her post. “We will be referring to Grey with he/him pronouns from here on out, but he told us to tell you that he also doesn’t mind if you use they/them.”

More from her post:

The colors of the balloons we chose for Grey match the non-binary pride flag, and the cake layers are those that represent transgender bodies, for those that are wondering. No, we’re not buying him a lifted truck. Yes, we will be buying him some new clothes.



Also, all of you who came to this post hoping to find out if this new baby is a girl or boy, sorry (not sorry) to disappoint you.

Gwaltney noted in her post that she is indeed pregnant, which presumably paved the way for the gender reveal party.

She added that “Grey approved of this post before I put it up, including the use of his dead name. This was a post meant to share with friends and family his transition mainly. Not expected to go viral.”

In addition, Gwaltney said that Grey is “fully capable of making his decision on his pronouns and how he identifies. We in no way influenced him, we just provided him with a happy, healthy home where he feels like he can be true and honest.”

Grey’s transition from female to male “was not a sudden decision,” Gwaltney added, noting that “there were months/years that built up to where we are now (binder use, haircuts, clothing changes, etc. etc.). So please stop assuming we forced this on our child, and stop assuming he is ‘too young’ to be capable of knowing who and what he is.”

More from the post:

While the major majority of comments have been so loving and sweet, the hateful ones (specifically the ones telling our entire family we will be going to hell) have no place on a thread meant to celebrate our son’s transition. These bigoted, transphobic trolls are attacking a 17 year old. And shame on you for that. Luckily our children are more woke and less hateful than those leaving negative, hurtful comments.

“So, may the LGBTQ gods bless you all with fabulous hair and a sassy smile,” Gwaltney concluded. “Enjoy your day. Even if this post makes you angry.”

