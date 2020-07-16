https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-car-torched-outside-supreme-court-1-suspect-in-custody

A man has been taken into custody by police after allegedly setting fire to a U.S. Supreme Court Police vehicle outside the high court in Washington, D.C.

What are the details?

Witnesses posted footage on social media of a parked car burning adjacent to the court Wednesday afternoon on Maryland Avenue.

Kathy Arberg, a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court, told Fox News:

An individual poured an accelerant on and set on fire an unmarked Supreme Court police vehicle parked on Maryland Ave. near First Street NE. The car was totally burned and an adjacent vehicle was also damaged. The individual suffered burns in the process. He was taken into custody by Supreme Court Police and was transported by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

According to The Hill, witnesses said police were seen treating someone at the scene and that “the person was placed in an ambulance and had been covered in silver burn blankets after being stripped of their clothes.”

One witness told WUSA-TV, “I heard someone shriek and run away right after the fireball caught my eye. I saw a flash but unfortunately didn’t see enough to be able to identify them. They police we gave a statement to did say they had a white man in custody who was burned.”

Officials are investigating the incident but have not yet released the suspect’s name or any possible motive for the alleged arson, the Washington Examiner reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

