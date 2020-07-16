https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/poll-2-3-say-cutting-taxes-key-presidential-vote/

Nearly 70% of likely voters say cutting taxes is a top issue in the November presidential election, and most believe that Democrat Joe Biden will fulfill is promise to raise them, according to a Rasmussen poll.

A majority of Democrats, 57%, also said cutting taxes is a key voting issue.

The poll found that voters are nearly twice as likely to believe Biden will raise their taxes than President Trump will.

Thirty-five percent say the tax issue is very important, while only 31% say it is not.

Biden is proposing record tax increases of nearly $4 trillion over the next 10 years.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was done July 13-14, just before the tax filing deadline Wednesday, noted Paul Bedard in his “Washington Secrets” column at the Washington Examiner.

The poll found 53% believe Biden would boost taxes if he wins in November.

Just 28% believe Trump will raise taxes, with 43% believing taxes would “remain the same” under the Republican.

President Trump signed a tax reform bill in 2017 that cut taxes for corporations, small businesses, blue-collar workers and the middle class. Employers since his election have added 7 million new jobs. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic this spring, the U.S. recorded the lowest unemployment in history for blacks, Hispanics and Asians.

Trump wants to eliminate the payroll tax for this year.

