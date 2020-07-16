https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/schools-coronavirus-reopen/2020/07/16/id/977582

More than twice as many people do not think President Donald Trump should be pushing schools to reopen this fall as believes he should, according to a Yahoo/YouGov poll taken in the past week and released Thursday.

Sixty-three percent said Trump should not “pressure schools to reopen” with novel coronavirus cases increasing while 25% said he should and 12% were unsure.

The results came in a survey of 1,504 adults of 89 questions that was taken Saturday through Tuesday. A margin of error was not listed. The school question garnered 1,476 responses, 493 (33%) of which were identified as Democrats, 340 (23%) of which were identified as Republicans, and 422 (29%) of which were identified as independents.

It did not account for the other 221 responses.

Broken down along party lines, 48% percent of Republicans said Trump should pressure the schools to reopen as opposed to 39% against and 13% unsure. Democrats overwhelmingly rejected the idea 83%-10% with 6% unsure, and independents also were opposed 62%-24% with 14% undecided.

Of those planning to vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, 88% were opposed to pressuring the schools while 8% were in favor. Of those planning to vote for Trump, 52% favored the notion compared to 32% who were not in favor.

The results were similar to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

That poll of 1,273 self-identified registered voters, which was ostensibly about presidential preference, said by a 61%-29% margin that they disapproved of the way Trump was handling the re-opening of schools. They also, by a 62%-31% margin, said that they thought it would be unsafe to send students to elementary, middle, or high school in the fall.

Also similarly, that poll sampled 24% self-identified Republicans, 34% Democrats, 34% independents and 7% who self-identified as other.

